DC League of Super Pets disappoints in domestic opening

According to a report by the The Hollywood ReporterDC League of Super Pets disappointed by grossing just $23 million at the North American opening, even without facing such stiff competition.

Different sources were betting on a value between US$ 25-30 million, especially for the cast with several important Hollywood names.

Still, it was enough to lead this weekend.

‎A Warner Bros. Film Group believes that this film will have “strong legs” throughout August, as it received the grade A-do CinemaScoreand may benefit from word of mouth in the coming weeks.‎

Its budget is estimated at $90 million.

DC League of Super Pets is playing in Brazil and features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Superdogin addition to Kevin Hart as Ace the Batcão.

The film is directed by Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Heroes) and Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie).

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as Superman, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Batman, Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy) as Lois Lane, Marc Maron (Joker) as Lex Luthor, Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Chip, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Lulu are other main cast members.

When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.