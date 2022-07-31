Deepfakes: understand the ‘new face’ of electoral fake news

Videos with Bolsonaro and Lula: images simulate the real, but were made via computer (photo: Social Media)

Can you imagine President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in red shorts, shirtless and dancing the funk “Vai dar PT”, by Mc Rahell? Or former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) complaining about the price of the “paoquinha”? Both videos went viral on social media, but they are not real. The practice, called deepfake, is a technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake but realistic videos of people doing things they’ve never done in real life.

Known in the world of TikTok, the practice is usually done with celebrities, such as Tom Cruise, Anitta and Tom Holland, but now it has also started to be used with candidates for the presidential elections.

The new technology was already applied in the cinema, but it became popular in 2018 through applications, which can be downloaded on the cell phone and are easily accessible.

Journalist and deepfaker Bruno Sartori was responsible for the video in which Lula complains about the bread. He says he made the video to alert the population. On the networks, Bruno has been talking about this type of production.

“This video can pass as real to many people. I used deepfake to insert Lula’s face and transfer his voice timbre to the original speech: a computer talking. We need to be alert in this election year, because content may appear with the intention of deceiving”, he said on Twitter.

in conversation with the State of Mineshe explained how the videos, which appeared in 2017, ended up becoming a possible problem for the spread of fake electoral news in Brazil in 2022.

“With the viralization of videos, like the ones I make, and the insertion of applications, people started to have more contact with technology. With that, this massification began to exist”, he says.

But how did these videos start?

In 2017, when a Reddit user started posting fake sex videos with celebrities, the practice started to become popular. The technique ended up winning social media after actresses like Gal Gadot and Emma Watson were victims.

This week, a video with adult content that shows Anitta in intimate moments began to circulate on WhatsApp. With that, the singer’s advice had to confirm that it was not her, but a deepfake.

To explain how deepfakes can be recognized, Bruno Sartori used the singer’s example. “The best way to identify a deepfake is to think about the context of that video’s story. If it’s in an absurd context, it’s probably a deepfake,” he said.

According to the expert, the user needs to focus on the way the face is inserted in that video, on the background and small details, which show that those images may have been tampered with. “A lot depends on who creates the deepfake, because the specialists will make the defects less apparent”, he says.

How are deepfakes made?

To create deepfakes, a series of software based on open source libraries aimed at machine learning is used.

The technique based on deep learning, a subclass of AI for defining algorithms that can recognize patterns based on a database. That is, to create a deepfake video of a certain personality, the system needs to be fed with photos and videos in which it appears.

Trained based on the content provided, the AI ​​learns how the person behaves, going on to recognize movement patterns, facial features, voice and other characteristics.

With this, the system uses a technique called contradictory net to reproduce the movements and speech as if they were being performed by the person who will be the target of the video.

World Fake News and Combat in Brazil

From videos in which former President Barack Obama delivers a speech to images in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech announcing surrender to Russian troops, deepfakes collaborate with biased news. According to a study published by the Kasperskya digital security company, about three out of five Brazilians do not even know this concept of visual manipulation. According to the study, this 65% ignorance rate can open the door to fraud. There is also a high level of doubt even among those who know what deepfakes are, with 71% of respondents admitting not recognizing when a video has been edited using the technique.

How to evade false election information

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) offers several tools and virtual pages that allow any citizen to stay on top of how the electronic voting system works and prevent the spread of fake news and misinformation during the 2022 elections. of actions combat the reproduction of deepfakes.

According to the TSE, the significant increase in the use of social networks, with the spread of unchecked information on digital channels, has caused a worrying increase in the number of news items that are not committed to the truth and lead to misinterpretations.

Therefore, it was developed together with the Whatsapp a chatbot (virtual assistant). The tool was created to promote access to information about the electoral process, as well as to provide data from the TSE and TRE Portals, free of charge.

To access the simple chatbot: just add the phone number +55 61 9637-1078 to your contact list on Whatsapp.