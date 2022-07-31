Dell G15 gaming notebook with R$700 discount on Amazon

O Dell G15 It is one of the notebooks that are standing out among the high performance devices. It is capable of running most popular competitive games without much difficulty, and for those who intend to use it for complex work tasks, it will certainly not disappoint.

The notebook has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which provides fluid gameplay. The device has Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system and which has been receiving updates to have better performance in games.

In addition, it is equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core I5 ​​processor, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM memory, expandable up to 32 GB, and a 512 GB SSD.

SSDs have read speeds up to 10 times faster than HDs, storage drives that are found in most computers. This causes the loading time of games to be considerably reduced, especially in those that are slower to load.

To deliver the full graphics potential of games, the G15 has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB DDR6.

The notebook also has three USB ports, an HDMI port, a headphone and microphone jack, as well as a power connection and a port for a network cable (RJ45).

