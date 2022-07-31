Drew Barrymore reveals what makes her ex-boyfriend Justin Long win over all women

Drew Barrymore praised her ex-boyfriend, actor Justin Long. The 47-year-old actress detailed the charm that makes women fall in love with him.

The praise was said on the podcast of his TV show ‘A Little Bit Extra’ with actor and comedian Mike Birbiglia. The actress of ‘Like It’s the First Time’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels’ commented on why she fell in love and lived a long relationship with the ‘Die Hard’ actor. “You know why? Because he’s funny” she said.

Drew and Justin, who dated between 2007 and 2010, met while filming the feature ‘He’s Not That Into You’. “We dated for many years. I was so in love with Justin.” admitted.

Drew Barrrymore and Justin Long kissing on a boat. (Photo/Reproduction/Lives)

According to the presenter, Justin has a gift that conquers. “You want to know why he hooks up with all the women? Well, there are a few reasons, but comedy is definitely one of them. he is one of [pessoas] more insightful and witty. He’s brilliant, and he’ll have you laughing so hard.”

Despite breaking up, the actors remain very close friends as they have been seen together a few times since then.

According to the newspaper ‘Page Six’, the 44-year-old actor has been keeping a very discreet romance with actress Kate Bosworth, and only took on the romance with cute photos on Instagram of both. The actors would have started the relationship during the recording of a movie they made together, in the middle of last year.

The actress, who has dated Orlando Bloom, starred in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, split in August 2021 from director Michael Polish, whom she had married in 2013.

The actor, in addition to having a boyfriend with Drew Barrymore, was also in a relationship with another actress, Amanda Seyfried.

