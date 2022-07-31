Elon Musk presents formal response to Twitter’s lawsuit against him – Época Negócios

+



Musk presented the formal response to the Twitter lawsuit (Photo: Getty Images)

Elon Musk has formally responded to Twitter’s lawsuit that seeks to force him to proceed with its $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform and has included counterclaims against the company. The filing was done confidentially and is not visible to the public.

It is not uncommon for counterclaims against a public company to be filed confidentially, awaiting review for possible redactions of confidential information. The answer and claims may be available as early as next week.

know more

One of Musk’s counterclaims is expected to focus on the claim that Twitter changed its number of monetizable daily active users shortly after agreeing to the deal and then failed to provide full responses to Musk’s team’s requests for data on the spam number, according to people familiar with the matter.

+ Elon Musk: all about the South African billionaire who owns one of the most valuable companies in the world

Musk’s response on Friday, the 29th, includes a reference to Warren Buffett’s quote: “Only when the tide goes out do you find out who’s swimming naked,” people said, a suggestion by Musk that Twitter is obfuscating spam and fake accounts because he knew the market downturn could reveal his weaknesses.

Musk’s response came hours after the judge overseeing the case against Musk set the week of October 17 for a 5-day trial. Musk said in a regulatory filing earlier this month that he wanted out of the deal primarily because Twitter failed to provide the data and information needed to assess the prevalence of fake accounts or spam.

Twitter rejected that claim and argued that Musk failed to adhere to the terms of the settlement, including violating a confidentiality agreement and later bragging about it on Twitter. The social media company sued Musk on July 12 in Delaware Chancery Court, seeking to enforce the terms of the transaction.