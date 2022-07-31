End of the novel! French press points to Neymar’s future at PSG

Neymar’s future is gaining new chapters daily. Criticized by the press and PSG fans, the Brazilian national team star may leave Paris in this transfer window.

However, according to L’TeamFrance’s leading sports newspaper, Neymar will stay at PSG. A report this Saturday, 30, highlighted that there was a change in the attacker’s posture inside the locker room.

The article highlights that the player is working together with the other teammates. In PSG’s pre-season, played in Japan, Neymar scored two goals and distributed two assists in three matches.

Good relationship with Galtier

The report of L’Team He also highlighted Neymar’s good relationship with Christophe Galtier, PSG coach. The commander publicly praised shirt 10.

“I saw a happy, cheerful, very professional player. It’s a very important season for the club, but also for every player who will participate in the World Cup. So far he hasn’t missed a single session and is working,” said Galtier.