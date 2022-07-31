Enderson praises Everton and explains choice for Patrick Verhon



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

The youngsters of the tricolor cast are gaining more chances since the arrival of coach Enderson Moreira. Against Náutico, forward Everton scored his first goal as a professional for the club, while midfielder Patrick Verhon made his debut in the top team.

After the match, the tricolor coach commented on the youngsters who had a chance. He pointed out that he likes to give opportunity for new athletes to get space.

“We need to praise Everton’s goal, a boy who was in the under-20, made a nice move, receiving a pass from Jacaré. It’s important that Bahia is a training club, with players who are gaining maturity and play. these kids looking for their space”, commented Enderson Moreira.

About Patrick Verhon, Enderson explained the reasons that made him promote even with only 17 years. In the coach’s opinion, he is a player for the club’s future.

“I had already requested his (Patrick) presence during the week, he is a boy who has been at the club since he was 14. What made him win the opportunity is what he has done in the under-20. He is a smart boy, but we have to take it easy. It was an experience. His fear is a normal thing and he has to overcome it. He started with the lead, but the few minutes had quality, lucidity, with good prospects for the future of Bahia”, evaluated .

In addition to Everton and Patrick, young André had one more opportunity as a right-back starter, while Borel and Gabriel Xavier were on the bench.