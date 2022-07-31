‘Entry’ AMD Rembrandt APU passes Geekbench with Zen 3 Plus architecture and RDNA 2

It is not new that benchmark applications constantly provide us with the anticipation of information that allows us to know and even anticipate part of what we will see on the market in the coming months, whether between smartphones or PCs. A good example of this is the latest visit to Geekbench 5 with the test of an HP notebook that features an AMD-signed APU and shows that the brand may be working to meet manufacturers who want entry-level equipment to offer their customers.

According to information seen in the test in question, the AMD Rembrandt APU has OPN code “100-000000552-40_Y” has specifications that reinforce the use of the Zen 3 Plus architecture, which is focused on delivering more efficiency to notebooks, in addition to with TSMC’s 6nm process.[emdecontarcomprocessode6nmdaTSMC Speaking of what can be seen on the test card, we have that the APU uses the FP7 socket (which reinforces the fact that it is from the AMD Rembrandt line), base clock of 2.90 GHz and boost of up to 4.14 GHz. Additionally, we also have confirmation that this APU has 8MB L3 cache and 2MP L2 cache, in addition to bringing the GFX1035 GPU that has RDNA 2 and 3 compute units clocked at 1600 MHz.

Not least, the tests confirm a quad-core chip with 8 threads, which could be a replacement for the Ryzen 3 5425U from the Barcelo line, and should be seen in the HP mt845 “Mobile Thin Client” notebook and should be accompanied at least on that device, with 16GB of DDR5 RAM. For now, there is no concrete information about the arrival of these devices on the market but considering the emergence of this test, it will not be surprising if we see this happening soon.

