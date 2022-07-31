Fans Celebrate George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ New Film Together: ‘The World Returns to Its Axis’ – Entertainment

One of the movie world’s most beloved duos is about to make their big comeback.



Julia Roberts and George Clooney will return to star in a movie together after nearly six years.

Universal Pictures has released the trailer for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradisewhich has the actors as protagonists.

In the plot, Clooney and Roberts play an ex-couple who doesn’t like each other, but who decides to unite again in the mission to prevent their daughter from marrying a person they barely know.

With the release of the trailer, the names of the stars were among the most talked about topics on Twitter, with fans celebrating a new film by the duo. “The world getting back on track”, joked an internet user. “Julia roberts and George clooney giving me reason to live and smile, thank you for everything”, praised another user. “George Clooney and Julia Roberts as the leads? Put me on the interested list,” wrote another fan.





Clooney and Roberts last worked together on Money Game, 2016 film directed by Jodie Foster. They were also together in productions such as Eleven men and a secret, Twelve Men and Another Secret and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

the cast of Ticket to Paradise It also has other big names. Kaitlyn Dever, star of Outstanding, Unbelievable and Dear Evan Hansen plays the daughter of the protagonists. In addition to her, actress Billie Lourd plays Wren, the bride’s best friend.

The romantic comedy is directed by Ol Parker, the name behind hits like Mama Mia! There we go again and Now and forever.



Ticket to Paradise It has a premiere scheduled for October in the US, but there is still no date set in Brazil.

Check out the trailer and some of the fan reactions below.











i saw the trailer for ticket to paradise and realized i could spend all day watching julia roberts and george clooney doing nothing, laughing, breathing, anything — ana (@jovempadawana) June 29, 2022





i love julia roberts and george clooney acting together, i love it so much — L (@leeticia) June 29, 2022





Julia Roberts and George Clooney together in a romantic comedy. Yes, I need this. — SCILA ALEX ️ (@SCILAALEX) June 29, 2022





JULIA ROBERTS AND GEORGE CLOONEY!!!!!!! GODS OF ROMANTIC COMEDY THANK YOU!!!!!!! — marina ryder (@marinaguerreirx) June 29, 2022













A comedy movie with Julia Roberts and George Clooney was all I needed to cure my sadness this year ❤️殺 — Anastassakis (@AnstxLblanche) June 29, 2022





julia roberts and george clooney together in a new movie? thank you, 2022. — bianca (@dialbforbarbra) June 29, 2022





Film sugar water with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, without any pretense. Earth finally getting back on track https://t.co/CcuSWHJmFO — Oliver Fox (@hyperionfoxx) June 29, 2022









I’m not a big fan of romantic comedy and this movie seems inevitably predictable.

That said, George Clooney and Julia Roberts as the leads? Put me on the interested list. https://t.co/k7LmoH4FTC — Somewhere (@rafaelalgures) June 29, 2022





