Fausto Vera shows credentials in the first game as a Corinthians starter | Corinthians

It was the Argentine’s second match for the club, the first since the beginning. Acting more open on the right, while Giuliano played the other side and Roni played in the first half, the 22-year-old went up to the attack and was safe defensively. He ended the game with four shots, proving a feature that caught Corinthians’ attention: the arrival in the attack.

Fausto Vera arrives to finish in the first half against Botafogo

At Argentinos Juniors, his former team, Fausto Vera also gained prominence precisely because of his kicks. In 27 games this season, the Argentine scored five times and provided four assists.

1 of 2 Fausto Vera in action at Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo, in the 20th round of the Brasileirão — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Fausto Vera in action at Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo, in the 20th round of the Brasileirão — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

A player who likes to take risks from inside the area or outside it, Fausto could give Vítor Pereira an interesting option. The coach talked to the player at halftime in the match against Botafogo and gave him freedom to go further.

– He has arrival in the area, kicks from outside, quality to create, and he gained that over the course of the game. It was nothing special what he said (at half-time), it was just an occasional tactical adjustment, but more defensive than offensive. And it was the confidence to appear in the area – said the coach.

Fausto Vera again: steering wheel appears in front again and risks submission

Fausto Vera’s good offensive presence can add quality to Corinthians. Timão’s midfielders don’t have good numbers offensively. Among the four players available in the position, only Maycon and Du Queiroz managed to score, with two and one goal each, respectively. Cantillo and Roni did not score.

With 25 goals scored in this Brasileirão, Corinthians has the worst attack in the G-4 (behind Palmeiras with 33, Fluminense, with 29, and Flamengo, with 30).

Another submission by Fausto Vera against Botafogo

The arrival of the Argentine midfielder could increase Corinthians’ statistics. Not necessarily in goals, but in attempts. Timão has discreet numbers in submissions.

Finishings of Corinthians in Brasileirão:

Blocked kick from outside the area: 15 (18th among Serie A teams)

Inside the defended area: 23 (11th)

Outside the defended area: 16 (18th)

Inside locked area: 16 (15th)

Inside the bar area: 1

Inside the outside area: 26 (17th)

Out of the area out: 24 (18th)

Best moments: Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão 2022

But in addition to offensive issues, Fausto Vera presented defensive credentials. He faced an opponent that didn’t offer much danger, but a lot for the ability of the Corinthians midfield to close spaces.

At Argentinos Juniors, in these 27 games played, Fausto had an average of two tackles and seven balls recovered per game. He also only received four yellow cards in this period.

For the game against Flamengo, valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, the Argentine must still start as a reserve. Vítor Pereira tends to use Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon.

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

