Flamengo announces signing of Uruguayan winger Guillermo Varela | Flamengo

Valera will not be entered for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores as only three new names can be included in the list. The chosen ones will be Everton Cebolinha, Vidal and Pulgar. The Uruguayan will only be available for the Brasileirão dispute and if Flamengo advances in Libertadores. In the Copa do Brasil, only Vidal and Cebolinha will be able to reinforce the team.

The player spoke to FlaTV after the match and said that he is practically ready for his debut for Flamengo. What will also depend on the regularization of the 29-year-old athlete, who is Arrascaeta’s Uruguayan teammate. He was a player for Dynamo Moscow (Russia).

– I’m very happy. It’s my first time here in Rio de Janeiro, my first time in Maracanã. I’m enjoying and enjoying the team’s triumph. I have very high expectations. And that as soon as possible I join the team, get to know everyone. I am 100% physically. I’ve already finished 90% of the physical tests I had to do, but I’ll finish tomorrow. And this week I’m ready – Varela said.

The winger is known for having strength in marking as his main quality, and will arrive in Brazil after a good spell at Dinamo Moscow. The departure of Russia was not well digested, with the use of FIFA’s mechanism to suspend his contract, but, in general, his passage was positive.

Varela stood out at a very young age for Peñarol, was called up to Uruguay’s youth divisions and quickly went to Europe. He passed by Real Madrid Castilla, went to Manchester United, where he did not sign up – he played 11 matches -, and then was loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt. He returned to Peñarol and later returned to Europe to defend FC Copenhagen, his last club before Dinamo Moscow.

Varela fights for his second World Cup. He was on the last call-up for games against Mexico, United States, Jamaica and Panama. Against the United States, he was a starter. In all, he has seven matches for Celeste.

The Uruguayan joins Rodinei and Matheuzinho, Flamengo’s other right-backs.

Flamengo returns to the field on Tuesday, against Corinthians, for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, in São Paulo. Also in São Paulo, the team plays on Saturday, against São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship.

