Flamengo announces the signing of right-back Guillermo Varela

Minutes after the 4-1 rout over Atlético-GO, Flamengo announced the signing of Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela, who belongs to Dynamo Moscow.

The Uruguayan used the FIFA clause to suspend the contract with the Russian club and signed with Fla on loan until May 2023. Rubro-Negro, however, already foresees, in six months, the signing of the pre-contract for Varela to stay in definitive.

According to the FIFA clause, the contract between Varela and Dinamo Moscow will be suspended for the period and, from then on, the full-back is free to sign permanently with Flamengo. The carioca club has already made clear the interest of the negotiations and intends to count on the player for another three years.

Varela followed the match against Atlético-GO at Maracanã alongside the steering wheel Erick Pulgar, also recently signed by Flamengo. The Uruguayan spoke to FlaTV after the red-black rout and said he was ready to play.

“I’m very happy. It’s my first time here in Rio de Janeiro, my first time at Maracanã. I’m enjoying and enjoying the team’s triumph. I’m looking forward to joining the team as soon as possible and getting to know everyone. I’m 100% physically. I’ve already finished 90% of the physical tests I had to do, but tomorrow I’ll finish. And this week I’m ready”, said the right-back.

Varela will compete for position in Flamengo with Rodinei and Matheuzinho, options of coach Dorival Júnior in the sector.

See how Flamengo’s announcement went: