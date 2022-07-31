Flamengo announces the signing of right-back Guillermo Varela

After the victory over Atlético-GO, at Maracanã, the Flamengo announced yet another reinforcement. The Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela, 29, was made official at Rubro-Negro for the season’s sequel. The player’s contract is valid until May 2023.

The Uruguayan used the FIFA clause to suspend his contract with Russia’s Dinamo Moscow and signed with Flamengo on loan. According to the clause, the contract between Varela and Dinamo Moscow will be suspended until June 2023 and, from then on, the full-back is free to sign permanently with Flamengo.

After standing out for Peñarol, Varela moved to Manchester United in 2013 and debuted for the professional team in 2015. In the same year, he played for Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan. Following his career, the right-back was signed by Dinamo Moscow in 2020, remaining until the first half of this year.

For the Uruguayan national team, he was runner-up at the 2013 Under-20 World Cup and made his debut for the first team in a friendly against Poland in 2017.

Varela is Flamengo’s fourth signing in this mid-year transfer window. Before him, Everton Cebolinha, Arturo Vidal and Erick Pulgar joined the Carioca Rubro-Negro.