Flamengo beats Ceará and advances in the U-20 Brasileirão

Rubro-Negro scores 2-0 in Gávea and secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition

Recognized by one of the best in Brazil and in the world, Flamengo did well once again, this Saturday (30th). Mengão defeated Ceará 2-0, in Gávea, in a match valid for the eighth and penultimate round of the group stage of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. Mateusão ​​scored in the first half and Werton gave final numbers in the second.

With the result, Mengão guaranteed itself in the quarterfinals of the competition, even with a round to spare. Flamengo has 17 points, leads Group A (with eight teams) and can still be overtaken by other teams. However, the Most Beloved is already guaranteed among the four that will advance in their bracket.

In the eight games they played so far, Mengão won five, drew two and lost only one. In the last round, Flamengo visits Fortaleza, at 3 pm (Brasilia time), next Sunday (7), at CT Ribamar Bezerra. In the quarterfinals, Fla will face an opponent that comes from Group B. At the moment, only Athletico-PR has passed the stage.

As in the base, the professional team wants to give joy to the fans this Saturday. Starting at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), Mengão welcomes Atlético-GO, at Maracanã, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão, the first of the return. More than 53 thousand tickets have already been sold, and you can follow all the emotions through Coluna do Fla. The Mais Querido is in sixth, with 30 points, nine behind the leader Palmeiras.