Flamengo enters Cebolinha, Vidal and Pulgar in Libertadores; see the number of each | Flamengo

Flamengo sent to Conmebol the list of entries for the quarter-finals of Libertadores with the three possible substitutions. Everton Cebolinha, Vidal and Erick Pulgar are regularized to enter the field in the duels with Corinthians.
Vidal, who wears the number 32 shirt in national competitions, will wear the number 5 that was Arão’s in Libertadores – Photo: André Durão
The club withdrew from the list three players who had recently transferred. Everton Cebolinha took the place of Andreas Pereira and will wear shirt number 18. Vidal occupies the space left by Arão and will inherit shirt number 5, while Erick Pulgar, whose name has already been published in the IDB, will wear shirt number 2 that belonged to Gustavo Henrique .
Pulgar has not played since May 20, when he participated in Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw with Antayaspor. It will be up to Dorival Júnior and his commission to decide whether the Chilean will be listed in this Tuesday’s match or just on the way back, at Maracanã, on the 9th.
Announced by Flamengo after the 4-1 victory over Atlético-GO, Saturday, at Maracanã, Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela can only be registered if the team passes to the semifinals.
Check out the complete list:
Flamengo’s entries in Libertadores — Photo: Reproduction
The first match against Corinthians will be next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in São Paulo.
— Photo: Reproduction
