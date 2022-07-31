Flamengo journalist pokes Corinthians before knockout for Copa Libertadores

The teams face each other this Tuesday (2), in the first leg of the quarter-finals for the Copa Libertadores.

Corinthians and Flamengo will face each other this Tuesday (2), at the Neoquímica Arena, in São Paulo, for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. But off the field, the feeling is that the duel has already begun. After the 4-1 rout against Atlético Goianiense, journalist Renato Maurício Prado, from UOL Esporte, gave a slight provocation to the Corinthians team, remembering the defeat for the Goiás team in the Copa do Brasil.

“This Atlético Goianiense is the same one that just scoffed 2-0 against the Corinthians holders. Does that mean that Flamengo’s mix is ​​enough to win next Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena?”, said Renato Maurício Prado. The columnist is openly flamengo and identified with the Club on his social networks.

This year, for the Brazilian Championship, Timão won the Neoquímica Arena by 1-0, with an own goal scored by Rodinei. Before that, Corinthians lived a long fast of nine matches without beating the Cariocas, with eight defeats and only one draw. For Libertadores, the last playoff between the teams took place in 2010, when Flamengo advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the last editions of Libertadores, Corinthians stopped in the round of 16. This year, the team came second and beat Boca Juniors away from home, on penalties, after two goalless draws. The Club lives the hope of the second continental championship ten years after the first conquest, when it surpassed the same Boca in the grand final by 2 to 0 in Pacaembu.

With the victory over Botafogo last Saturday (30th) by 1-0, Corinthians remains in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship with 38 points, four less in relation to Palmeiras. In the Copa do Brasil, the team lost in the first game to Atlético Goianiense by 2-0, in Goiânia, and needs to reverse the disadvantage in the return game, at Neoquímica Arena, on August 17th.