Florence Pugh was bothered by Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde making out on set while she was still married – 07/31/2022

Apparently, Florence Pugh wasn’t at all happy to see watermelon sugar rolling around on the set of Don’t Worry Honey. The film is scheduled to premiere in September of this year, but the controversies are coming sooner. According to Page Six, the actress would have been bothered to see the making out between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde when the girl was still married to Jason Sudeikis.

I can tell that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry on top of each other on set didn’t go down well, as Olivia was still with Jason when she hooked up with Harry, a source revealed to the outlet.

Wilde is the director of the feature in which the singer is a part and, according to the source, the ex-husband of the filmmaker visited the recording place with the couple’s children.

Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set a couple of times, so I think all of that made people feel a little uncomfortable.

Not knowing how to deal with the situation, Florence, in turn, would have even stopped liking the director’s posts on social media.

It is worth remembering that Olivia and Jason separated in November 2020 and the actress took over the relationship with Styles two months later. At the time, international tabloids said Wilde had an affair with the singer about a month before breaking up with the father of her two children. Jeez!