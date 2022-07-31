FN ACTIONS: Lucas Mezenga fails and Hugo enters badly in Botafogo’s defeat to Corinthians

GATITO FERNÁNDEZ: 6.0

Without guilt in the goal, he made good saves and gave a scare in the second half

DANIEL BORGES: 6.0

Correct acting, well in marking and seeking support

PHILIPE SAMPAIO: 5.5

Steady the whole game, but struggling when he had to go out in the penthouse

Lucas Mezenga 4.0

He failed in a capital way when he missed three times in the play of the goal of the Corinthians

MARÇAL: unmarked

He was playing well, but had to leave due to a thigh problem after 12 minutes

TCHE TCHE: 6.0

Well in distribution and dynamics in the middle. Lacking more marking power

PATRICK DE PAULA: 5.0

He was in debt. Bureaucratic performance, with low rotation and errors in the passes a little more difficult

LUCAS FERNANDES: 6.5

As always, the best of Botafogo. He showed lucidity and category in the middle, creating plays

LUCAS PIAZON: 5.0

Performance well below. Cannot move forward in moves. Lost the duel to Fábio Santos

JEFFINHO: 5.5

More marked, he encountered difficulties, but found some spaces with his quality

ERISON: 5.0

He was dominated by the Corinthians defense and was unable to play

HUGO: 4.5

Decreased the level of the side, which made it more vulnerable

LUIS HENRIQUE: 6.0

Tried and produced some offensive moves

VINICIUS LOPES: 5.5

He ran and gasped on the right, but without much creativity

MATHEUS BIRTH: 5.0

He gave more life to Botafogo’s attack, but he had the chance of a tie, with his head, and couldn’t beat Cássio

LUÍS CASTRO: 5.0

He was unlucky to lose Eduardo before the game and Marçal at the beginning. But he could not contain the right side of Corinthians and lost the duel there. Your team had little aggressive possession, without causing great damage to the opponent