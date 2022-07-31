A variety of sources suggest that the That 70’s Show characters will not appear heavily in That 90’s show, which would be best. With That 90’s show being a sequence of That 70’s Show, it would be natural for people to want the original characters to return. However, limiting the exposure of the older characters would end up being to the show’s benefit.

When That 90’s show was first announced, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith were the only That 70’s Show Cast members are expected to appear, but in recent months, it has been revealed that Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong will also be reprising their original roles. Based on that, it would sound like That 90’s show will be a complete continuation of the stories of everyone from those 70’s Show, besides being about Leia Forman’s summer at Point Place. However, this may not be the case. Kutcher stated in a recent interview that he was only on set for a week (via Variety), so it is likely that, in addition to Rupp and Smith, who have already been announced as main characters, the That 70’s Show Cast members will have very limited roles in the new show.

That said, it’s best to That 90’s show if the That 70’s Show characters weren’t in it as much. Even though the two shows are connected, That 90’s show it’s supposed to be a thing of its own, centered around a largely new cast of characters. Having all the old characters as major players in That 90’s show would hurt that, so keeping your roles limited can help the show stand out on its own merits and win people over with its own characters and stories.

nostalgia for That 70’s Show it’s the biggest reason why your characters should be limited in their appearances. With That 90’s show being a sequence of That 70’s Show, it makes sense that characters from the original series would be involved in some way, either to show how their stories unfolded or to guide the new characters through their issues to some degree. It would also be easy for the show to get too focused on that, but keeping everyone limited to guest appearances, all of this can be accomplished while still keeping the focus on the new characters and stories.

As of now, Debra Jo Rupp’s Kitty and Kurtwood Smith’s Red are the only ones That 70’s Show characters who will be main characters in That 90’s show, but this is for the best. Having all the old characters take on lead roles would hurt the new characters, so limiting their appearances can allow the new characters and stories to shine properly while still enjoying the nostalgia. It may be possible for the That 70’s Show characters to have bigger roles if That 90’s show is renewed for a second season, but as of now, her limited roles work perfectly for the show.