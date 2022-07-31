From the relationship with Corinthians to the “Império do Amor”… Vagner Love remembers his teammates in football | sport

What is the double attack improvement? The most grumpy fellow? The best club of the career? Back in Brazilian football after three years, now defending Sport, Vagner Love remembers “Império do Amor” with Adriano, reveals surprise with Mbappé and greater identification with Corinthians among clubs in his career.

Love still highlights Ronaldinho Gaúcho among the best duos, Tite as coach and Deivid being the unluckiest. The complete conversation – for the segment Jogou Com Quem?, from Esporte Espetacular – can be seen below.

How many languages ​​do you speak?

“I speak Portuguese and very poorly. I understand a little Russian, that’s where I lived the longest. I never spoke fluently, but I understood a lot. In others, I managed.”

the funniest partner

“I had funny partners. Dudu Cearense was a guy who joked all the time. Jadson I think is one of the worst for jokes. I think they’re in the Top 3. There’s a video that rolls to this day of us singing on the bus, Jadson thinks it’s pagode singer, sertanejo. It was me, Renato, Emerson, on the bus, everyone playing a samba and he tries to imitate Belo.”

“The most grumpy? Even I’m a bit. I’m a little annoying. I push myself too much, so I like to push my teammates too. But Petkovic is quite grumpy. Elias… seems like an old man, he complains about everything. The ones I’ve worked with, are the most boring.”

“Juan. I played with him in the Brazilian national team, I’m a fan. I really admire Juan’s career. For me, he’s one of the best defenders in the world. I’m glad that in the national team it was just training. Against him, I never had the opportunity to play and I didn’t even want to.”

“I’ve worked with great goalkeepers, but Marcão is the best for me.”

“I had excellent pairs, I can mention three fast ones. Me and Adriano, who is a more recent pair, formed the Império do Amor.

There was Jô at CSKA, in Russia, and Edmilson at the time of Palmeiras. Daniel Carvalho himself in Russia and Ronaldinho Gaúcho in Flamengo. But the top 1 would be me and Adriano, the Empire of Love.”

“I had good coaches. Tite, Dunga, Valeria from CSKA. These three are the best.

I would put Tite as the best coach, for everything I went through with him, especially in 2015. He helped me a lot in that period, which was one of the most important in my career.”

“Of the ones I played? It’s not that he’s unlucky, but Deivid had a tremendous career and was marked by the goal he lost in Flamengo and Vasco. that day he was very unlucky.”

Most surprising player

“In terms of quality? I had only a short time in Monaco, for six months, and Mbappe trained with us. I saw his potential, but I wouldn’t have imagined that in such a short time he would become who he is today. it was going to arrive at some point, but it was in a very short space.”

“Corinthians. Because it was the team that won titles here in Brazil, I created a great identification. Not that I didn’t create it in other clubs, but it’s Corinthians because I won titles and scored important goals.

CSKA is something apart. It was the club I was with for seven years, I won titles, a Europa League. In Brazil, it’s Corinthians, and outside CSKA.”