How to recharge the cell phone through Nubank?

In 2019, Nubank made available the option to recharge the cell phone through the application. So, if you are a roxinho customer and have a prepaid plan, know that you can put credit on your phone directly on the platform with your Nu account balance or with your bank’s credit card. Find out more below.

How to recharge the cell phone through the Nubank app?

In this sense, check out the step-by-step guide on how to recharge through the Nubank app:

Open the Nubank app; On the home page, drag the options from the first row of icons to the left and select “Mobile recharge”; Then enter the mobile number you want to top up and click “Continue”; Select your carrier and tap “Continue”; Once this is done, indicate the payment method being “Nubank Account” or “Credit Card”; Now, enter the recharge amount and click on “Continue”; Finally, check the data such as mobile number and value, and tap on “Confirm Payment”.

At the end of the process, you will receive an SMS confirming your recharge. However, it is worth remembering that the number will be saved in the app for future recharges until another one replaces it.

Nubank is always working on new services in order to provide the best experiences for its customers. In addition to promoting ease and convenience in each banking procedure.

The digital bank also provides free digital accounts without maintenance fees, such as a personal loan that allows payment in up to 24 months in installments.

Therefore, when contracting the Nubank credit line, you only start paying from the third month onwards. Therefore, a 90-day grace period is offered.

Finally, it is possible to check these conditions by running simulations in the fintech application itself.

