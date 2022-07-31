For those who have sold or used to rent a car and changed the model, it is extremely crucial to know how to remove a vehicle from uber. Well, know that this can be done extremely quickly and conveniently directly in the app.

Still, for those who are not used and familiar with the platform, the removal tab can end up being a little hidden. So, check out below how to do it without too many problems!

Open the Uber driver app and tap the “Three lines” icon in the upper left corner; In the menu that opens, click on “Help”; Tap “Account and app issues”; Then click on “Change account settings”; Access the Uber driver app and access the “Change account settings” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Go to the “Delete a vehicle” tab; Choose the vehicle you want to remove and click “Submit”; Confirm the action by clicking “Yes, I’m sure” and the removal will complete. After that, choose which vehicle you want to delete and confirm the action (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Another option is to directly access the vehicle exclusion form.

Through a web browser, access the exclusion form; If necessary, log in with your Uber account; Fill in the name, license plate and choose the reason why you want to remove it; Finally, click on “Submit”. See how to delete an Uber car using the company’s own form (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How long does it take Uber to remove the car?

Usually, this process does not take long to complete, because the removal is done automatically. If you notice that the vehicle has not yet been removed from your account, please try the deletion process again.

From which year does Uber accept cars?

If you are going to register a new car, you may want to know from what year does Uber accept cars. To register for the most basic category of the platform, the vehicle must meet the following requirements: