Hulk reveals Atlético-MG’s #1 problem and ‘dodges’ a question about Palmeiras: “Remembering that…”

The arrival of Cuca to replace Mohamed in charge of Galo was a choice of the board to try to calm the ‘surroundings’ of Atlético Mineiro, which is going through a ‘troubled’ moment in the season, as it started full of expectations and became complicated.

However, there is still hope for the rest of the year for the Rooster, but some adjustments are needed and the team’s star striker Hulk is aware of this. The player gave a press conference this Friday (29), where he placed the excessive charge as one of the main problems of the team, including for himself.

“I know I can define the plays much better and, because the results are not happening, we end up charging ourselves too much and end up getting in the way. Cuca talked a lot with us and put into practice some things that we needed to work on“, said the player.

At another time, Hulk was asked about next week’s game, for Libertadores, against Palmeiras, for the quarterfinals. In his response, the striker preferred to leave the matter aside and brought the team’s focus to the match against Internacional.

“Expectations are very high for this Libertadores game, but remembering that we have in the middle of the way a very important game away from home for the Brazilian. A very important championship, in which we lost a lot of points that we shouldn’t have lost. Now, we’re going to have to run and work a lot harder to try to recover.“, replied the attacker.