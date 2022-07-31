If you do this, your cell phone battery can last much longer.

Tired of seeing your cell phone discharge fast? Check out 6 fundamental tips to make your cell phone battery last longer!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank customer gets a tattoo to thank the limit of R$ 50

Tired of your cell phone battery not lasting even 10 hours? So, you need to know these tips to charge your device correctly and not worry about the battery running out constantly. Check out!

How to make the cell phone battery last longer?

First of all, it is necessary to make it clear that the main reason for your cell phone battery not to last is related to the way you charge the device. That’s why we’ve listed 6 tips to charge your cell phone correctly. Check out!

1 – Use original chargers

One of the most common mistakes is not using the brand’s original chargers, because depending on the parallel model, it can damage the battery. If the factory original has broken or stopped working, the ideal is to buy a new one from the manufacturer store.

2 – Let the loading finish

This may seem silly, but the truth is that the ideal to maintain the health of the cell phone is to always let it charge up to 100%, and never plug it into the outlet with the battery high, choose to charge it only when the battery is low.

3 – Turn it off

Whenever possible, turn off your cell phone while charging, so the process will be faster and more efficient.

4 – Use 220V outlets

Give preference to 220V sockets when charging your cell phone, this way the process will be faster.

Caixa is paying R$ 1,212 to some people: See who receives

5 – Keep it up to date

Whenever an operating system message appears, choose to update it, preferably on the same day. Not updating the system is a common mistake, but it can directly affect the health of your device.

6 – Disable auto-update

Every phone comes with the option of auto-update in the app store. Disable it, because leaving the device always available for application downloads directly affects your cell phone’s battery and memory. Choose to enable the update of installed applications only when you are not using it for anything else.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: @rawpixel.com / Freepik