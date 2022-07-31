In return for Alex Teixeira, Vasco and Chape stay in the draw in São Januário – 07/31/2022

In a game marked by the return of Alex Teixeira, who wore Vasco’s shirt for the first time in this new spell at the club, the Cruz-Maltino team and Chapecoense ended up in a goalless draw, in São Januário, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Nenê was sent off at the end of the match.

With the result, Cruzmaltino reached 39 points, seven behind the leader Cruzeiro. Chape, in turn, remains with 24 and sees the possibility of teams in the relegation zone getting closer.

In the next round, Vasco will visit Ponte Preta on the 9th, while the Santa Catarina hosts will host Novorizontino on the 10th.

Who did well – Ronei

The Chapecoense side managed to fulfill the role well in the marking and played one of the most dangerous moves of the game, forcing Thiago Rodrigues to make a good defense.

Who was wrong – Gabriel Pec

Vasco’s striker was not having a good day. He had difficulties in the offensive construction, stopping in the marking, and also to follow the opposing advances.

rearing of the calf

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Alex Teixeira started as an option on the bench and was activated in the 15th minute of the second half. The entry of shirt 7 was greatly celebrated by the fans, who had been asking for the attacking midfielder since the beginning of the match. Created by Cruzmaltino, he returned after 12 years and was the club’s biggest signing in this transfer window.

Vasco’s performance

Vasco entered the field with the same structure with which he had won the CRB last Thursday, with the exception of Gabriel Dias in the vacancy of Léo Matos. But, unlike that game, the team, in the first half, had a lot of difficulties in breaking the opponent’s marking, and created little.

With the additions of Alex Teixeira and Eguinaldo, Vasco gained a little more movement and had a moment of pressure, but even so, with obstacles to be more vertical. In the end, with Nenê sent off, the strategy was to have the ball and try to occupy spaces on the field.

Chapecoense’s performance

Chapecoense went to São Januário with the strategy of implementing well-defined marking lines, and betting on speed departures. In one shot, he found space in the back of Vasco’s defense, but, in general, he ended up making some pass and decision mistakes.

During the second half, Cabo changed the structure of the midfield, and reinforced the marking a little more in the middle, in an attempt to hold back the momentum that Vasco showed at a certain point in the game.

Chronology

The game started warm and without great chances of goal. Vasco tried to make an initial pressure, but bumped into Chapecoense’s marking. Marcelo Cabo’s team tried the exits at speed, but made a lot of mistakes in the construction. Thus, the duel was a little more stuck between the intermediaries, and when it was around one of the areas, the teams were not effective.

first big chance

The first good chance was for Chapecoense. Ronei received in the back of the defense and with space, advanced and hit cross. Thiago Rodrigues managed to send it to a corner.

left the field crying

In the first half, Gabriel Dias felt discomfort in his right knee and had to be substituted. He left the field ready and was comforted by the coaching staff and teammates. Recently, the side was absent precisely due to pain in the right patellar tendon.

Movement

The return of the break allowed for a busier game, but still, without great chances. Vasco kept stumbling over Chape’s marking, and the people from Santa Catarina failed in the attacking field.

He returned!

For the party of the fans present, Emílio Faro put Alex Teixeira during the second half. The entry of shirt 7 and Eguinaldo gave Vasco a little more movement, but he still couldn’t find spaces.

hottest game

When heading to the final stretch, the game got hotter, with tough fouls and beginnings of confusion, with shoves between the players. There was also a lot of complaint from Vasco about a penalty on Eguinaldo — the referee sent the game on.

baby expelled

Vasco’s number 10 was sent off at the end of the game. After a foul, he received a yellow card and, as he continued to complain, he received a second yellow card.

DATASHEET

VASCO X CHAPECOENSE

Competition: Campeonato Brasileiro Série B – 21st round

Place: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day and hour: July 31, 2022, Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Douglas Marques das Flores (SP)

assistants: Evandro de Melo Lima (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

yellow cards: Emílio Faro (technician), Pec, Yuri, Anderson Conceição, Palacios, Nenê (VAS); Fernando, Victor Ramos, Luizinho, Matheus Bianqui (CHA)

red cards: Nenê, from Vasco, at 42’/2nd

goals:-

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Gabriel Dias (Léo Matos), Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri Lara (Marlon Gomes), Andrey Santos and Nenê; Figueiredo (Alex Teixeira), Gabriel Pec (Palacios) and Raniel (Eguinaldo). Technician: Emílio Faro (interim)

CHAPECOENSE: Saul; Ronei, Léo, Victor Ramos and Fernando; Matheus Bianqui, Lima (Claudinho), Felipe Ferreira (Pablo Oliveira) and Alisson (Jonathan); Chrystian (Luizinho) and Perotti (Kevin). Technician: Marcelo Cabo