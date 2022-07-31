Internacional X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

38

1 time Gabriel manages a good tackle on the side of the field and raises his fan.

1 time Go diagonally from the left sock to the middle of the area looking for Ademir, but she runs too fast and stays with Daniel.

1 time Alemo runs over Arana with a free-kick on the side of the field, near the middle.

1 time WOW!!! Hulk takes a free-kick from the middle of the street with his left-hander and almost hits the left corner of Daniel’s goal.

1 time DANIEEL!!! Nacho receives on the left wing and crosses close from below in the small area. Ademir closes by dodging in front of the goalkeeper, who works a miracle in the handball movement to defend.

1 time Mariano crosses from the right to the middle of the area, Hulk dominates from the back, the ball escapes and shirt 7 fouls Bustos.

1 time Inter open a good advantage in a great match so far. Atletico disoriented in recomposition.

1 time INTERNATIONAL GOOOLLL!!! Edenlson disarms Nacho in the middle and goes on the attack. De Pena charges from the inside and serves Maurcio in front of the area. The shirt 27 cuts with the left-handed in front of Allan and kicks placed, in the corner of Everson.

1 time In progress: Athletico-PR 0x0 So Paulo.

1 time Arana receives from Allan on the left wing, crosses left-handed, she catches Edenlson and leaves.

1 time Wanderson scores his fifth league goal.

1 time Nacho takes a short free kick to the left, Arana crosses from the tip of the area and Mercado cuts his head.

1 time Foul for Atltico in the attack’s central midfielder.

1 time Inter fans turn up the sound!

1 time INTERNATIONAL GOOOLLL!!! Edenlson beats Arana on the right wing, takes it to the back and crosses low in the middle of the area. Wanderson appears alone, finishes low with a right foot and extends in Beira-Rio.

1 time Nacho receives close to the tip of the area on the right, tries an open pass with Mariano, but Ren intercepts.

1 time Ball possession: Internacional 35% x 65% Atletico.

1 time ALMOST THE SECOND! Inter’s quick exit on the left, Alemo crosses on the bottom to the tip of the small area and Maurcio hits the net from the outside.

1 time Arana appears in the middle, near the entrance of the area, finishes blocked by Gabriel and the ball gets in his arm in the sequence. Lack of attack.

1 time Ademir was hanging, does not play the next round.

1 time Ademir fouls Bustos still in the attacking field and receives a yellow card.

1 time Atltico play more with ball possession, looking for spaces. Inter closes down and exploits speed.

1 time Keno launches out from the left into the area, but leaves it in Daniel’s hands.

1 time Inter’s goalkeeper receives medical attention and is on his feet.

1 time Hulk receives in the left half of the attack, raises his head and crosses in the entrance of the small area. Daniel punches him, collides with Ren and feels it.

1 time Bustos dominates the ball at the entrance of the area on the right, crosses too hard on the second post and the ball goes out in a goal kick.

1 time UUHH! Ademir receives with his back in the right corner of the area, spins bringing it inside and finishes low with a left-handed. The ball passes close to Daniel’s post.

1 time PROMPT ANSWER! Keno also advances with some freedom in the central half, releases the right foot and sends the crossbar up.

1 time Maurcio’s first goal in this Brazilian.

1 time Atltico plays sideways at the end of the game.

1 time Party in colorada in Beira-Rio. Nice goal by Maurcio, from outside the area!

1 time INTERNATIONAL GOOOLLL!!! Market kick forward, Alemo wins in midfield and leaves with Maurcio. Shirt 27 loads with space inside, reaches the sock and drops a left-handed bomb. At Everson’s angle.

1 time Mariano crosses from the tip of the area on the right and Vito cuts his head in the dispute with Hulk.

1 time In the first round, Atltico-MG beat Internacional by 2×0.

1 time Nacho takes a free-kick from the right to the middle of the area, Nathan Silva heads it and sends it over the goal.

1 time Ademir escapes from two on the right side of the attack and is fouled by Mercado’s cart. card.

1 time Inter in a colored shirt and white callus. Atltico wears alvinegro and black shoes.

1 time Roll the ball in Beira-Rio!

1 time Teams on the lawn.

1 time On the whistle: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP). In VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP).

1 time Athletic climbed: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho; Ademir, Keno and Hulk.

1 time Inter defined: Daniel; Busts, Vito, Mercado and Ren; Gabriel, Edenlson, De Pena and Maurcio; Wanderson and Alemo.

1 time Colorado hasn’t won in three rounds; two draws and one defeat. The Rooster comes from two games without a win; a draw and a defeat.

1 time Both teams are coming from defeat in the last round. Inter lost to Palmeiras by 2×1, while Atltico was surpassed by Corinthians, by the same score.

1 time On the gacho side, Mano Menezes does not command the colorada team due to suspension. Sidnei Lobo, technical assistant, is on the bench.

1 time REUNION! Cuca returns to the technical command of Atltico after the resignation of Antonio Mohamed.

1 time FIGHT FOR THE G4! Internacional enters the field in seventh position with 30 points, while Atltico is fifth with 32.

1 time Yesterday’s results of the 20th round: Cear 1×2 Palmeiras, Gois 1×0 Coritiba, Corinthians 1×0 Botafogo and Flamengo 4×1 Atltico-GO.

1 time Sunny Sunday in Porto Alegre and 19C.