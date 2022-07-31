James Bond cars from ‘No Time to Die’ to be auctioned | cars







Disclosure Land Rover Defender used in the filming can fetch between R$1,587,300 and R$2,645,500.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise, Christie’s auction house will auction off all the cars used during the filming of the film ‘No Time To Die’ in September.

Among the cars there is a Jaguar XF

run by the thugs who chase James Bond

( Daniel Craig

) and Madelaine Swann

( Lea Seydoux

) which could cost between 50,000 and 70,000 euros (R$264,940 to R$370,916 at current exchange rates).

O Range Rover Sport SVR

also starred in a chase, and Christie’s estimates suggest this model will cost a little more than the Jaguar, somewhere between €80,000 and €120,000.

In addition, there is a limited edition of just 300 units of the Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition

created by SV division

and specified for the UK market, whose sales estimates will range from 200,000 to 300,000 euros (R$1,059,760 and R$1,587,300).

In addition, Christie’s is also selling a defend 110

, featured in ‘No Time To Die’ and used in promotional activity prior to the film’s release. The values ​​can reach between 300,000 and 500,000 euros (R$ 1,587,300 and R$ 2,645,500).

Two are also up for auction Aston Martins DB

. The first is a Aston Martin V8 Saloon

1981 used in ‘No Time To Die’ plus model year V8 Vantage Steering Wheel Series II

from 1987 that was directed by Timothy Dalton’s Bond in ‘The Living Daylights’, estimates range from 500,000 to 700,000 euros.

Last but not least, a replica of the Aston Martin DB5

hand made for the movie. The car simulates side panel damage and was driven in the opening chase sequence of ‘No Time To Die’. It should go for 1,500,000 and 2,000,000 euros (R$7,936,500 and R$10,582,000).

Auction house Christie’s will also auction a series of watches, costumes and props that were used in the films, which will take place on September 28. If you’re a fan of the franchise, it’s good to prepare your pocket and run!