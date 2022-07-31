John Krasinski Finally Talks About Returning in Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios is currently developing a reboot of Fantastic Four since 2020, being one of the first projects to happen shortly after the purchase of Fox by Disney.

And the film remains in active development, despite losing director Jon Watts. Yes, the film would be helmed by the same director as the current Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tom Holland.

Jon Watts left the command after deciding to step away from hero movies a little, but Marvel Studios is already looking for a new director for the film that will hit theaters in November 2024.

Recently fans could have the first preview of the group in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich featured Mister Fantastic being played by John Krasinski, something fans have always wanted to see happen.

However, John’s permanence in the role remains a big question, in fact with many rumors pointing out that Reed Richards will be played by another actor in the Fantastic Four movie.

And now, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, we finally had John Krasinski also talking about the rumors of permanence or not as the superhero:

fallon: They just announced all these new movies at Comic-Con and they announced that there will be a new Fantastic Four movie. Krasinski: Yea. fallon: You are not allowed to say anything? Krasinski: No. fallon: I’m not allowed to ask you? Krasinski: That’s right. fallon: But… do you think? You think? Krasinski: You think? fallon: You think? could anyone think? Krasinski: Seriously, what did you hear? I need to know. fallon: They don’t tell you anything? Krasinski: They don’t tell me anything. fallon: Not until just before you’re about to shoot. Krasinski: That’s right.

The actor made all the mystery in the world, including commenting on the chances of his wife, actress Emily Blunt, being able to play Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman:

fallon: And there’s also a rumor that his wife, Emily Blunt, would play Sue Storm. Krasinski: Oh! fallon: You think? Do you think that? Krasinski: Jimmy, I’ll tell you on your show, the truth is… (the actor pretends to have died) fallon: My God! Someone killed him now, can we get him a doctor? That’s acting. Krasinski: No, it’s actually a Marvel dart. That’s a Marvel dart, there’s a guy walking around with darts.

Just the fact that John Krasinski has dodged so much through these questions has fans once again hopeful that he will indeed be the Reed Richards of Marvel’s main universe, Earth-616.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Fantastic Four will be a reboot of Marvel Studios, the team’s first film to be produced by the studio. There is no release date yet. The characters have had three film adaptations, two of medium success, and one a failure.

The unanimity is that no film has honored the characters in the way they deserve. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is expected to finally get it! Announced in December 2020, director Jon Watts (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy) HAS LEFT helm of the film! His replacement has yet to be announced.

Still without a cast, the film is CONFIRMED to hit theaters on the day November 8, 2024. In addition to officially being the start of Phase 6 of the MCU!

