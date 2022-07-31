Kevin Bacon reveals desire to join Marvel

Kevin Bacon wants to join the multiverse created by Marvel and replay the villain sebastian shaw. Recently, the actor expressed his desire to revive the character and join the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as the mutant from X-Men: First Class (2011).

In an interview with Inverse about his new character in the thriller They/Them, Kevin Bacon talked about playing monsters and brought up the villain. “I only played maybe two monsters, and one was a Mutant,” he told the report.

The actor turned out to be a big fan of marvel and stated that he would like to have a new chance at the X-Men franchise. “I was on one side of the Marvel Universe,” he said. “Do I still have the opportunity to enter the other side? It’s a multiverse, right? I love these things.”

In X-Men: First Class, Kevin starred opposite James McAvoy (Professor X), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique) and Michael Fassbender (Magneto). In the film, he is the leader of the Hellfire Club, a secret group of mutants that aims to dominate the world.

The film was not developed by Marvel Studios, but by 20th Century Fox. Considered a success, it raised more than US$ 350 million (BRL 1.8 billionat the current price) at the box office, generating three more features in the sequence.

Recently, in Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021), Marvel included characters that were lived on screen in productions from other studios. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and villains such as the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) were part of the feature. Is there a chance the mega-producer could explore an X-Men version that includes Kevin Bacon’s character?