Ledio Carmona sees Botafogo having difficulty building plays: ‘There’s always a lot of the ball, but it creates very little’

After the defeat of Botafogo for the Corinthians 1-0 this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, commentator Ledio Carmona, from SporTV, drew attention to Glorioso’s difficulty in creating plays even though he had more possession of the ball. According to him, Eduardo’s departure – who had a fever and malaise shortly before the game – worsened this problem.

– This is a problem for Botafogo. Finished the game once again with more possession of the ball, but Corinthians finished much more. Botafogo has a lot of difficulty creating. Luís Castro joined Patrick de Paula and the team lost in creation. It’s a team that always has a lot of the ball, but that always creates very little. O Jeffinho It’s a rare gem, but it needs and helps, the ball has to arrive with quality for him – said Ledio in the “Exchange of Passes”.

the commentator Pedrinho also talked about Jeffinho, who had been featured in the victory over Athletico-PR, but who couldn’t produce in Itaquera in front of the strong Corinthians defense.

– Jeffinho was almost not connected, not only because of Eduardo’s departure, but because of the pressure that Corinthians made in the front that did not let the ball arrive and he had space. His game is a very individual game, but today (Saturday) it was very isolated – said Pedrinho.