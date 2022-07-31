Love and Thunder becomes the franchise’s 2nd biggest commercial success

According to data published by the Exhibitor RelationsThor: Love and Thunder just hit $662 million at the worldwide box office, with $301 million domestically and $361 million internationally.

It is the franchise’s second biggest commercial success, surpassing Thor: The Dark World ($644 million).

The lead remains with Thor: Ragnarok, which made $853 million five years ago. It is also worth noting that US$ 135 million of this amount came from exhibitions in China and Russia.

The new film will not reach both countries.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.