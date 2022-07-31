Love and Thunder passes $660 million to become the second-biggest God of Thunder movie ~ Marvel Universe 616

After four weeks and reaching the end of July, Thor: Love and Thunder reached $300 million at the US box office and that makes it one of the six biggest American box offices of 2022. The performance doesn’t stop there as while grossing an additional $360.9 million worldwide, the film now totals $662.4 million globally.

That puts Thor: Love and Thunder with the second-biggest solo Thor movie passing Thor: The Dark World with its $644 million in 2013 and the first Thor with $450 million in 2011. The movie still trails 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok which totaled $854. millions. Estimates are that by the end of its runtime Thor: Love and Thunder will not exceed that amount and will be around $700-$750 million at the end. It’s a reasonable thing for the post-pandemic world, but certainly not ideal for Marvel who invested more than usual in this film in relation to other solo hero films.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns for director Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

There’s no word yet on when it will be released on Disney+.

