Maisa Silva is in tears after meeting Selena Gomez and shows video of the moment

Although she is also famous, Maisa Silva he has his idols and the dream of meeting them, like any of us. The Brazilian had the opportunity to meet Selena Gomez at the event of a famous cosmetics brand and was moved.

Us stories from Instagram, the presenter appeared crying when she realized that Selena now knows who she is: “Selena Gomez looked at me and said ‘hi, mama’. Just remembering it makes me nervous”.

Finally, Maisa explained that she had to control herself a lot not to collapse or something similar:

“I held in a lot of emotion today. I thought I was going to pee out of nervousness at some point. But it all worked out. I’m just sharing, how I really felt, because we’re close. Don’t tell the gringos so they can call me to the next events, please”.

Check out:

Sonia Abrão disapproves of Maisa Silva’s hypothesis on the Video Show and detonates presenter

The veteran made it clear that she is totally against the idea of ​​Maisa running the program that was on the station between 1983 and 2019, seeing her as insufficient for this post:

“I already think Maisa as an anchor of the Video Show is absurd. I even understand, ‘now the proposal is different, now we want another audience, not the housewife, we want the kids, the hashtag’, it’s even understandable. I have never, with all due respect, never been able to see all that people see”.

Sonia even blasted the young woman as a person and disapproved of her previous work: “These fireworks around Maisa, I can’t. I find Maisa boring, I find Maisa unfriendly. She can be competent in her ‘chico’, but I don’t think even the show she did on SBT she did well either”.

“So I don’t see the reason for this story… It won’t last long, only if I’m very wrong, then I bite my tongue, then I’ll swallow what I’m saying, but I’m thinking it won’t last long”, concluded the star of RedeTV!.

