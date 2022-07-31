Maternity fashion: Rihanna dares in innovative looks | News from Campo Grande and MS

Find out how the singer’s pregnancy impacted the fashion world

Ever since Rihanna announced the pregnancy of her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, the pop world has gone wild. The pregnancy rumors started in November 2021, but confirmation came in early February, through a photo shoot. In the rehearsal, the singer wore a hot pink jacket and stones glued to her belly, a very daring look with unusual pieces for the occasion. The baby was born in May of this year.

Reproduction / Instagram Rihanna

At 34 years old, Rihanna already has many musical successes under her belt. Since her first single, “Pon De Replay”, released in 2005, the singer has received more than 650 nominations in major awards and has won more than 260, including several categories from the American Music Awards, BET Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards, between others.

In addition to being a singer, Rihanna owns Fenty Beauty, a successful cosmetics brand worldwide, which also has awards in the area and recognition of actress and activist Viola Davis. According to the actress, the brand gave her the possibility to use a foundation exactly in her color, without having to mix it up. Discussions about the lack of foundation shades for black people are gaining more and more space, and Fenty Beauty is one of those responsible for promoting change in the market, bringing foundations with more than 40 shades.

Rihanna is also a fashion icon. In 2014, she was named the most important fashion icon of the year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). Throughout her pregnancy, the businesswoman did no different, and appeared with incredible and completely unusual clothes, always with style and innovation.

At Dior’s fall-winter 2022-2023 show, held in March in Paris, Rihanna shocked everyone when she appeared in a beautiful sheer black dress, panties, bra and coat, all black and showing off her big belly. Since the announcement of the pregnancy, the singer has spared no effort in showing off her belly, always appearing with transparencies, cropped tops, bodysuits or slits. Some say that the singer has already revolutionized maternity fashion.

Until the 1960s, pregnant women sought to wear casual and comfortable clothes for everyday life, often even hiding their pregnancy, with corsets and girdles. It was after this decade that specific pieces for pregnant women began to appear. Great celebrities such as Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor and, later on, Leila Diniz were responsible for bringing more style and security for women of the time to wear clothes that marked the belly in public, but always discreetly.

Since then, maternity fashion has undergone little transformation. The ideal sought was comfort for future moms, with leggings and looser shirts. But with the proposals for totally unusual and unthinkable looks for a pregnant woman to wear in public, Rihanna is certainly the voice that this generation lacked to prove that pregnant women can also have style.

Of course, maintaining comfort is essential and brings well-being to pregnancy. To keep the style, the tip is to use circulation socks with more comfortable shoes, like sporty sneakers or even betting on more detailed socks with more discreet shoes. Whether taking inspiration from the iconic Rihanna and betting on more extravagant looks, or keeping a more discreet style, the important thing is to remember to have a safe and comfortable pregnancy, without losing personality.