Missing dog meets his human in an emotional scene; watch

When employees of Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc. responded to a call about a frightened dog found near a highway, they had no idea they would be coming face to face with a dog that has been missing for over a month.

The night before, a couple watching a fireworks show saw the shadow of an animal running around their car, and hiding under it. “We thought she was a fox,” Marilyn Williams told The Dodo.

Soon, the couple realized that the animal was, in fact, a dog. In addition, they could clearly see that the dog needed help. “She looked very scared,” Marilyn said. At first, the nervous dog refused to get out from under the car. But the couple persisted, and eventually he ran out and jumped into the vehicle.

So Marilyn and her husband took her home for the night, where they gave her food, water, and cleaned a small cut on her face. During all of this, the sweet dog remained incredibly calm. “She was very quiet and shy, she didn’t bark once. She never made a peep.” After a cozy night’s sleep, the couple called the Mitchell County Animal Shelter and took the calm dog, hoping to reunite her with her family.

Photo: Playback/Facebook – @Mitchell County Animal Rescue Photo: Playback/Facebook – @Mitchell County Animal Rescue

They found Fiona!

As soon as shelter workers saw the dog, they recognized him. It was Fiona, an elderly dog ​​who disappeared over a month ago during her family’s vacation. Her muzzle was emblazoned on one of the “missing” posters taped to the shelter’s front door.

Staff confirmed Fiona’s identity through her microchip, and then immediately called her guardian with the good news.

Fiona, who was as calm at the shelter as she was at the Williams house, perked up for the first time the moment her human walked through the door. “When Fiona heard her, she was all excited,” said a shelter worker. And when Fiona arrived she saw the tutor, her tail wouldn’t stop wagging.

Now, Fiona is back home and safe with her family, and while Marilyn and her family miss the puppy they met that night, they’re glad she’s back where she belongs. “It’s a really happy ending to a really special story,” Marilyn said.