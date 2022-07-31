Mission Impossible 8 | Holt McCallany joins the cast of the film

Holt Mccallany famous for playing FBI agent Bill Tench in the Netflix series Mindhunter. And now, according to Deadline, the actor will be in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Mccallany is set to participate in the eighth film in the franchise, titled Mission: Impossible – Settlement Part 2.

Mccallany is also famous for his work on the 1999 movie Fight Club, and currently being on the AMC series 61st Street. In Mission: Impossible – Settlement Part 2 the actor will play Secretary of Defense Bernstein.

The hit franchise stars and executive produces Tom Cruise, with whom Holt McCallany previously starred in the 2016 film Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Tom Cruise and Holt McCallany in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back / Disclosure: IMDB

The film also stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also takes on the script and executive production alongside Tom Cruise. In addition, Chris Brock, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger also take over as executive producers of the production.

Mission: Impossible 8 will be the continuation of Mission: Impossible – Settlement Part 1 which is scheduled for release on July 14, 2023, in theaters. While Mission: Impossible – Settlement Part 2 is scheduled for release on June 28, 2024.