Mission Impossible: Reckoning Part 2 welcomes Holt McCallany

With the first part still to come, Mission: Impossible – Reckoning welcomes Holt McCallany. Stay abreast of the first details of the character.

Reuniting him with Tom Cruise after “Jack Reacher”, Holt McCallany, best known for the series “Mindhunter” is the new name of the “Mission: Impossible” saga. The actor will be part of the cast of the eighth film, “Mission Impossible – Settlement Part 2” and the character and name are already known.

In the world where Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt, the leader of an elite team whose mission is to save the world via missions considered impossible by many, Holt McCallany will be a member of the US government. For now, since the plot is not known, it is only known that the actor will be Secretary of Defense Bernstein, and it is not clear if he will be a villain or an ally of Hunt and his team.

McCallany thus joins a cast that, in addition to the usual team – Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson – also includes Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff.

Predicting that “Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 2” is really the end of the saga starring Ethan Hunt, Paramount Pictures is back to bet on Christopher McQuarrie to bring the new film to the screen. The director and screenwriter has already been responsible for “Rogue Nation”, “Fallout” and “Revenue Part 1“, which premiere is scheduled for July 2023. Part 2 will only premiere in June 2024.

TEASER | MISSION IMPOSSIBLE RETURNS IN 2023

