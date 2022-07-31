Moreno wins interim title and accepts 4th fight with Deiveson

Former linear flyweight champion (57 kg), Brandon Moreno put himself back on track to try to regain the division crown. In the co-main event of UFC 277, the Mexican beat Kai Kara-France by TKO in the third round and won the interim title of the category this Saturday (30).

With this result, Brandon Moreno should meet again Deiveson Figueiredo, absolute champion of the division, in his next presentation. It is worth mentioning that the two have already faced each other three times, with one victory for each and one draw.

Still inside the octagon, Brandon Moreno apologized if he did something personal against Deiveson and the Brazilian, who was in the arena, entered the octagon, hugged his rival and both athletes agreed to have their fourth fight in Brazil.

The fight

Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France didn’t want to risk much in the first round. The two fighters prioritized studying more in the partial and didn’t have great moments. Even so, the Mexican got the better, by connecting more blows to the opponent, mainly left crosses, exploiting the counterattacks.

The second robbery was also by Moreno. The Mexican explored his greatest reach and found the right time to attack his opponent. Kara-France even tried to invest in his striking and go on the attack, but that way, he was exposed and suffered from the attacks of the former champion of the category.

At the beginning of the third period, Kara-France had his best moment, when he knocked his rival down with a low kick. With his rival on the ground, the New Zealander landed hard blows, but did not end the duel. As the round progressed, the Mexican improved and ended the fight when he landed a kick to the body and the opponent felt it, immediately falling. In the sequence, Moreno connected more blows and the referee ended the confrontation.

Check out the results so far:

Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France by TKo in 3R;

Sergei Pavlovich defeated Derrick Lewis by TKO in 1R;

Alexandre Pantoja submitted Alex Perez in 1R;

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Anthony Smith via TKO in 2R;

Alex Morono defeated Matthew Semelsberger by unanimous decision;

Drew Dober won Rafael Alves by KO in the 3R;

Hamdy Abdelwahab defeated Don’Tale Mayes via split decision;

Drakkar Klose defeated Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision of the judges;

Michael Morales defeated Adam Fugitt by KO in the 3R;

Joselyne Edwards defeated Ji Yeon Kim by split decision;

Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Ihor Potieria by TKO in 2R;

Orion Cosce defeated Blood Diamond by unanimous decision.