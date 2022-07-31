Movie confirmed with a 2023 release date

After some rumors about the development of an adaptation of Gran Turismo started to emerge in the last few weeks, now official details have been officially revealed.

According to information from the website Deadline (via Coming Soon)the project that will lead the racing franchise of Playstation for the adaptations path will be a film that is being developed through Columbia Pictures, one of Sony’s studios.

Initially, it was reported that the adaptation of Gran Turismo it could be a series, but the revelation of the film also brought another novelty. the filmmaker Neill Blomkamp (District 9) has been confirmed as the director of the feature that will be released on August 11, 2023.

About the movie Gran Turismo

– publicity –

Early descriptions highlight that the film will follow a teenage football player Gran Turismo who applies his skills in competitions around the world on the road to become a real racing driver. It’s a strange concept, but it’s probably one of the few viable ways to adapt the game franchise.

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest game in the franchise, released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in March of this year. The game received high scores from the press and impressed fans with its attention to detail and wide gameplay options.