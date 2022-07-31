Musk Controversies Become Anti-Marketing for Tesla

Bloomberg — Dennis Levitt won his first Tesla (TSLA), a blue Model S, in 2013, and he loved it. “It was much better than any car I’ve ever driven,” says the 73-year-old self-storage executive.

He bought the brand, as did Elon Musk, Tesla’s charismatic CEO, already acquiring another Model S the following year and driving the first across the country. In 2016, he stood in line at a showroom near his home in suburban Los Angeles to be one of the first to order two Model 3s — one for him and one for his wife.

“I was a total Musk fanboy,” says Levitt.

It’s gone, because while Levitt still loves his Teslas, he’s sour with Musk. “Over time, his public statements really bothered me,” Levitt said, citing the CEO’s feuds with US President Joe Biden, among others. “He acts like a seven-year-old.”

Musk had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, which he denied; got into an imbroglio to acquire Twitter (TWTR); had twins with an executive at his brain-interface startup Neuralink; SpaceX officials called it “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment”; his daughter changed her name and legal gender after her pronoun history; he was accused of paying a SpaceX employee $250,000 to settle a complaint that he sexually harassed her, allegations he called false. Musk’s behavior has alienated potential customers and upset some Tesla owners..

The trends have appeared in one consumer survey and one market research report after another: Tesla commands high brand recognition, consideration and loyalty, and customers are mostly satisfied with their cars. Musk’s antics, on the other hand? They could avoid it.

Creative Strategies, a California-based customer experience gauge, cited owner frustration with Musk in a study published in April. A year earlier, research firm Escalent pointed out that Musk was the most negative aspect of the Tesla brand among electric vehicle owners surveyed.

“We heard Tesla owners say, ‘Look, I love my vehicle, but I really wish I didn’t have to respond to my friends and family about your latest tweet,’” says Mike Dovorany, who has spoken to thousands of people, among others. electric vehicle owners and potential buyers, during his two years working in Escalent’s automotive and mobility group.

So far, Tesla has had no trouble overcoming Musk’s many controversies. The drop in vehicle deliveries the company reported last quarter was its first sequential decline since the start of 2020 and had mostly to do with Covid lockdowns in Shanghai, forcing its most productive factory to close for weeks. Competitors that have dogged the company for a decade may still be years away from catching up with electric vehicle sales.

Musk’s star power, built in large part by his activity on Twitter – the same platform on which he became a lightning rod – contributed immensely to Tesla, especially as he shunned traditional advertising. Its steady stream of online banter, punctuated with the occasional grandiose announcement, has kept Tesla in the headlines. During the company’s early days, rude comments were a feature, not a bug. They allowed Musk to shape media coverage and made him the leader of Tesla’s legion of online fans.

But after making Tesla and himself synonymous with each other, Musk got into political conflicts, tried to buy one of the world’s most influential social media platforms and struggled to counter unflattering coverage of his personal life, putting the company’s increasingly valuable brand at risk.

Jerry James Stone, a 48-year-old chef from Sacramento, Calif., who teaches his 219,000 YouTube channel subscribers how to make vegan and vegetarian meals, drives a convertible Beetle and plans to switch to an electric one. He’s still not sure which model, but you’re sure it won’t be a Tesla.

“Elon just smeared this brand so much for me that I don’t even think I’d take one if I got one,” says Stone. “You’ve got this guy who’s the richest guy in the world, who has a huge megaphone, and he uses it to call someone a pedophile he’s not, or to shame people, all these things that are kind of gross.”

According to Strategic Vision, a US research firm that consults auto companies, about 39% of car buyers say they would not consider a Tesla. This isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary – nearly half of respondents say they don’t consider German luxury brands. But Tesla lags behind more mass-market brands: Toyota, for example, is just off the shopping list for 23% of drivers.

Emma Sirr, a 28-year-old cloud computing worker who lives in Bozeman, Montana, commutes with her partner and their two dogs in a 2004 Nissan Frontier. They have been researching electric vehicles for about three years and until recently considered Teslas the only viable option, given its autonomy and the charging infrastructure that the company has built in its area. But they refused to buy one because of Muskits main gripes being its politics, employee turnover at the company, and its arrogant approach to self-driving technology.

“We took Tesla off the table from the start,” says Sirr. She and her partner are eyeing the Kia Niro and Chevrolet Bolt as possible alternatives. “As consumers, our power is what we buy. I think younger generations, in particular, vote with their wallets, and I feel like that could pay off in the future.”

For much of the last decade, Tesla has had no competitors that match its models’ battery range and other measures of performance. Consumers discouraged by Musk’s antics had few electric vehicles to turn to. As traditional automakers introduce more capable electric models, Tesla won’t have as much leeway.

“We saw early adopters more willing to take risks or tolerate things out of the ordinary,” says Dovorany, who left Escalent for an automotive technology startup earlier this year. “We’re not seeing that as much with incoming buyers.” To beat this cohort, automakers have to tick all the boxes, and for some, that includes employing a CEO who doesn’t share Hilter memes on social media.

Levitt, the self-styled former Musk fan, auditioned last month in a Lucid. He didn’t close the deal, in part, he says, because he didn’t have enough cargo space for his golf gear. He’s still waiting for another automaker to get him out of Tesla and considering models from Audi, Mercedes and BMW.

“If you take Mr. Musk and his equation antics, I’m about 98% sure my next car would be a Tesla,” says Levitt. “Your antics put me in the game.”

