NBA 2K23 gets first trailer with more natural actions and graphical improvements

Inspired by the North American basketball league, NBA 2K23 is approaching its official release, scheduled for September 9th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and Switch around the world, in continuity to the current NBA 2K22.
To start the heat of its launch, publisher 2K has made its “first look trailer” available on its official YouTube channel, anticipating a little of what can be expected in the novelty that promises to please fans of the basketball game franchise.
As can be seen in the video below, NBA 2K23 brings as its main highlight the delivery of more realistic actions and graphics when compared to the previous edition, thus bringing interesting evolutions, in addition to showing some participations in the game that include LeBron James, Devin Booker, Giannis AntetokounmpoSteph Curry (who appears at their traditional “Night, Night” celebration) and Luka Doncic.
Not least, the edition is responsible for bringing back the Jordan Challenge mode which encourages players to recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan’s illustrious career, including the re-creation of 10 challenges that were made available in 2K11 from scratch, accompanied by another 5 unpublished.
“Along with Michael Jordan returning to grace the covers of NBA 2K23 this year, the game will also reintroduce The Jordan Challenge, which encourages players to recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan’s illustrious career. All ten original NBA 2K11 challenges have been completely rebuilt from the ground up and will make their return this year – along with five new iconic Jordanian moments – for a whole new generation of gamers to experience. These challenges leverage over a decade of technological leaps to provide a completely new way to play through the achievements of Jordan – all within its own game mode.
The Jordan Challenge also elevates a series of riveting performances across Jordan’s College, NBA and Team USA basketball careers that players can experience in all 15 challenges and includes exclusive video vignettes that come with special commentary from a number of luminaries of the NBA: Jordan’s teammates, opponents, and other sports personalities who have seen him do it live and can bring his legacy to life for a younger generation of NBA fans.”