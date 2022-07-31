NBA 2K23 gets first trailer with more natural actions and graphical improvements

“Along with Michael Jordan returning to grace the covers of NBA 2K23 this year, the game will also reintroduce The Jordan Challenge, which encourages players to recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan’s illustrious career. All ten original NBA 2K11 challenges have been completely rebuilt from the ground up and will make their return this year – along with five new iconic Jordanian moments – for a whole new generation of gamers to experience. These challenges leverage over a decade of technological leaps to provide a completely new way to play through the achievements of Jordan – all within its own game mode.





The Jordan Challenge also elevates a series of riveting performances across Jordan’s College, NBA and Team USA basketball careers that players can experience in all 15 challenges and includes exclusive video vignettes that come with special commentary from a number of luminaries of the NBA: Jordan’s teammates, opponents, and other sports personalities who have seen him do it live and can bring his legacy to life for a younger generation of NBA fans.”