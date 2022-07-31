Netizens criticize Daronco’s refereeing during match between Ceará and Palmeiras

THE Palmeiras win over Ceará 2-1 this Saturday was also marked by controversies in the Anderson Daronco referee. On Twitter, the referee was the most talked about subject in Brazil during the match of 20th round of the Brasileirão Serie Areceiving criticism from netizens.

– Daronco has no criteria! How bad are Brazilian referees! – criticized a netizen.

The fans got into trouble with the referee mainly for not scoring a penalty for the Ceará in a bid between defender Gustavo Gómez, from palm trees, and forward Mendoza in the first half. In addition to having gone to VAR to score a foul on Dudu that resulted in midfielder Richardson being sent off.

Daronco has no criteria. How bad are Brazilian referees. — World of the Ball | GAVE GREEN (@mundodabola) July 30, 2022

Daronco in that first half; – Didn’t give Danilo a card that was missing, even Abel Ferreira said it was for a card – Didn’t give Piquerez a card for STANDING WITHOUT BALL in Mendoza – There was no clear penalty in Mendoza made by Gustavo Gomez. this is SCANDALLOUS — Ceará Zueiro (@cearazueirocz) July 30, 2022

Clear penalty by Gustavo Gomes at Mendonça. Daronco, who threatens the player and misses every round, ignores it. VAR does not call. The commentator of Central do Apito says that as it was interpretive (for her it was a penalty) VAR did not call. What a package! — Tiago Pereira 🇺🇸 (@pereiratiago) July 30, 2022

Detail: Ceará was operated by Daronco. Clear penalty in Mendoza, we could be alive in the game. Once again we are harmed. — Arthur Aguiar 🇧🇷 👴 🏴🏳️ (@Arthur_aguiarVC) July 30, 2022

After the victory, Palmeiras secured another round in the lead of the Brasileirão’s Seria A with 42 points. Ceará, on the other hand, is in 13th position with 24 points.

Verdão returns to the field next Wednesday to face Atlético Mineiro for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. And Vozão faces São Paulo on the same day for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.