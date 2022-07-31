New Orleans back on track with hotel on the Mississippi

Disclosure / For Seansons

“Has anyone ever said that there is an incomplete part of our chromosomes that is repaired or found when we get to New Orleans. Some of us just belong here.” The phrase, attributed to actor John Goodman, is quoted by the guide during a tour of the Garden District, a neighborhood of historic mansions and oak-shaded streets a few kilometers from the vibrant French Quarter. We are standing in front of the house that Goodman bought from Trent Reznor, from the band Nine Inch Nails, and we can intuit in the warm air of a March morning why the actor – and other celebrities – met.

For those who don’t have an address to call their own in the city, a new lodging option is the Four Seasons New Orleans, on the Mississippi River. Opened in 2021, in a recently restored historic buildingthe hotel can be a strategic starting point to explore, with the comfort and advice of the concierge, the tireless bon vivant spirit of NOLA.

O Garden District walking tour is an example of an activity that can even be done on your own, but gains new layers of information when you are accompanied by someone who knows the area. On the tour scheduled by the Four Seasons, the guide continues to present architectural styles, stories and residents: this is Sandra Bullock’s house; football players Peyton and Eli Manning grew up there; the film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” was filmed here; that building where tourists line up to take pictures was commissioned by a cotton tycoon in the 19th century and appears in the “American Horror Story” series as Miss Robichaux’s witch academy.

Photo: Disclosure

The next stop on the tour is a street party to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, perhaps with a green beer in one hand and a po’boy (local sandwich) in the other. The program continues with a visit, now wielding a glass of champagne, to the MS Rau art, antiques and jewelry store. There, just steps from the action on Royal Street, salesman Phillip Youngberg presents everything from a $54,000 glass tray to a $9 million Claude Monet painting to a $300,000 Fabergé cutlery. “We have parts from $1,000 to $10 million,” he says.

In New Orleans, it’s normal to stumble across history – ancient or recent, real or fictional. The Four Seasons hotel itself is an example: it occupies a 33-story building designed by the modernist architect Edward Durell Stone (of the Radio City Music Hall and Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington).

Built in 1967, the building became the world’s first World Trade Center in 1968. Situated at the base of Canal Street, it was then the tallest building in the city. Its compass shape with corners pointing to the cardinal points alluded to Mississippi navigation and the importance of New Orleans in global commerce. Over time, however, it lost relevance. It had been closed since 2011 and emptied since before, with the crisis caused by Hurricane Katrina, in 2005. In 2014, it was listed as a historical heritage. Now it’s finally back to being busy.

to shelter the 341 rooms and 92 residential units in the new developmentthe World Trade Center underwent three years of renovations, at the cost of more than $500,000. In transforming the former office center into a luxury hotel, interior designer Bill Rooney sought to introduce current elements and references to the natural and multicultural wealth of New Orleans into the historic architecture.

Photo: Disclosure

In the rooms, overlooking the river or the city, panels over the beds make reference to plants from the region. The pool deck overlooks the Mississippi, with its comings and goings of large boats. The lobby, subdivided by oak and iron screens, resembles a pavilion in a garden and is centered on the Chandelier Bar and its sparkling chandelier composed of wires individually hung with 15,000 crystals.

In reform, the The building also gained an additional level, the 34th, where an open-air observatory with 360º views of New Orleans has just been opened.. The viewpoint is linked to an interactive museum about the city’s cultural heritage – with indigenous, French, Spanish, African and American roots. Called Vue Orleans, the space has attractions such as a control table for (virtual) boats in Mississippi, a cafe where you can choose typical dishes (which then have their recipes presented on a screen) and booths to hear musicians who contributed to the birth of jazz.

The entrance to the new tourist spot is by a separate elevator, for which an entrance fee is charged. But the hotel itself, with its bars and restaurants, has attracted travelers and locals alike. Two renowned chefs from the city were called to lead the cuisine of the Four Seasons. At the Miss RiverOn the ground floor, Alon Shaya extols Louisiana classics in dishes like whole fried chicken and local oysters in puff pastry.

Donald Link, on the other hand, combines references to local flavors (and seafood from the Gulf of Mexico) to French techniques in Chemin à la Mer. There, the oyster bar competes for attention with the windows overlooking the Mississippi. “When the Four Seasons invited me, I thought: I have six restaurants (among them the award-winning Cochon, Herbsaint and Pêche), I don’t need the money. Then I saw the place,” said Link, between one crayfish and another, during a lunch with journalists. (He chose an unpretentious restaurant that is not his, The Galley, to introduce the group to a local tradition, boiled crawfish, a kind of “crawfish” that you eat with your hands. preparations such as salad with tarragon and stuffed eggs, to be eaten with cutlery.)

O Chandelier Bar, on the ground floor, also has enough attractions to receive people from the city and abroad. There, in a happy hour packed with jazz, maybe there are musicians that, shortly before, you saw in an intimate show at the Preservation Hall, a 1950s home you went to with tickets obtained from the Four Seasons concierge. At Chandelier, classic drinks prepared with care keep the music company. “We want to serve New Orleans’ cocktail history,” says Hadi Ktiri, the hotel’s beverage manager. “We didn’t invent the recipes, but we want to make the best version of them. And we are privileged to use products that no one else uses or can use.”

An example is Ramos Gin Fizz, one of the many drinks that were born in the city – this one, in 1888. At Chandelier, he takes cream from a local dairy and fresh egg whites from a farm in the region. It’s hand-beaten, as it should be. But it can be served in a plastic cup to take around. Exception among American cities, New Orleans allows the consumption of alcoholic beverages on the street – an eccentricity that can be explored on a tour of bars in the French Quarter.

“We do things differently here,” says guide Brian Huff, explaining why the city not only didn’t take 1920s Prohibition seriously but considered it “an affront.”

5 Foods and Drinks to Try in New Orleans

BOILED CRAWFISH – Sitting in front of a bowl of these crayfish and peeling them with your hands to eat them is a local sport

BEIGNET – Fried dough sprinkled with sugar looks simple, but is irresistible when served hot, accompanied by coffee

SAZERAC – It’s the city’s official cocktail (yes, she has an official cocktail), with Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Herbsaint, Peychaud’s Bitters and sugar

PO’ BOY – The most common filling for this sandwich is a combination of shrimp and fried oysters, but there is no shortage of variations

GUMBO – The stew served with rice has French and West African origins.

>> Apply or nominate someone for the 2022 Under 30 selection