New WhatsApp tool will change temporary messages

”Messages kept” is a new function that is being studied by the Meta group, responsible for the social network. O Whatsapp updated in its new version a tool that automatically deletes contents. However, after observing some requests, they decided to review other user needs, focused on the new solution. Even if the idea is to keep some contacts safe, sharding maintains privacy protection.

This functionality allows you to delete everything that has been sent within a predetermined time window. However, losing relevant information when leaving the mechanism activated is often a common occurrence. Thus, in order not to invalidate what was developed, one of the options is to enable the saving of texts or chosen files.

“Kept Messages” will work with an important message pin feature

The idea is that it works with an option to ”fix” what should not be permanently excluded. Therefore, after a few hours the conversation disappears, except for what was carefully marked. The goal is that no one misses relevant dialogs and notifications, however, have the opportunity to activate temporary messages whenever they want, used as a way to preserve everyone’s data security.

The feature is still under development and it is unclear which updates it will be used for. Confirmed by WABetaInfo, a portal specialized in the platform, there are great chances of being made official by the end of the year. The tests are being carried out in different versions in the beta model and no user has come to test the ”Maintened Messages”.