News! Instagram map identifies profiles near you

A novelty promises to shake social networks soon. The CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), Mark Zuckerberg, revealed the new map of the Instagram, which allows you to locate and identify social network profiles. You can filter by categories, such as hotels, stores, restaurants and supermarkets, for example.

Learn more about the new Instagram map

According to the businessman, the initiative came from the need to discover places close to the user’s. Cafeterias, convenience stores and pharmacies, for example, can be flagged within Instagram. This is much better and more interactive than just entering the address in a post or profile bio.

The Instagram map is much larger than the previous one and points out small circles that indicate the places close to you. When any of the points is selected, it displays the posts from that profile, as long as they are the most relevant so far. The view can be expanded to find the most distant profiles.

How to use the new Instagram map feature?

If you liked the initiative, check out the step-by-step guide below to start using the new Instagram map:

1 – The first thing to do is open your home page on the net;

2 – Then, use the location shortcut (tag) present in posts in the feed or stories;

3 – As soon as the screen with the Instagram map opens, enter the name of a city, neighborhood or street that you prefer;

4 – Ready! Now you will see the result of your search showing the profiles on the map. In addition, you can see the most sought after locations within the social network.

“For small businesses, this is yet another way to be discovered by Instagram’s wide and diverse community and, for consumers, a new way to find interesting places nearby to visit,” said Instagram in an official statement.