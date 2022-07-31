Neymar ends the game on a day of goals from Messi and Sergio Ramos, PSG humiliates Nantes and wins the French Supercup

Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 4-0, goals from Messi, Neymar twice, and Sergio Ramos, and won the French Supercup

O Paris Saint-Germain won the first title of the season. The team from the French capital beat the nantes this Sunday (31) for 4 at 0goals from Messi, Neymar, twice, and Sergio Ramosand won the French Super Cup.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

those commanded by Christophe Galtier arrived for the first official engagement of the season after a series of wins in the preparation. In Japan, triumphs over Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Red Diamonds and Gamba Osaka.

In the 22nd minute of the first half, PSG opened the scoring. Neymar received in the middle and thought it was a beautiful pass for Lionel Messi. The Argentinian came out in the face of the goalkeeper Lafontdribbled it and, with his right leg, sent the ball to the back of Nantes’ nets.

At the end of the first half, the Brazilian ace showed all his genius. In a free kick, Neymar hit the angle and extended the score in the decision.

In the second half, another goal in the match. Sergio Ramos took advantage of a cross in the area and, with a heel, turned PSG’s conquest into a walk in Israel. It was the third goal of the Spaniard with the shirt of the French team.

The game was really Neymar’s. In the 37th minute, the Brazilian conceded a penalty. In the charge, shirt 10 hit with a lot of category, displaced goalkeeper Lafont and scored his second in the match.

Neymar ends the game

Shirt 10 was the big name in the title. In the first goal, Neymar found a beautiful pass for Lionel Messi. In the second, a free-kick goal. In the fourth, which closed the scoring, the Brazilian suffered and beat the penalty.

next games

Paris Saint-Germain returns to the field next Saturday (6), at 4 pm, to face the Clermont for the debut of Ligue 1. The match will have live stream on ESPN on Star+.

Neymar celebrating a goal for Paris Saint-Germain Disclosure / PSG

Nantes, on Sunday (7), at 10 am, visits the angers for the first round of the French Championship.