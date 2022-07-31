Neymar scores twice as PSG wins the French Super Cup

Neymar was the name of PSG’s 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Supercup final, played at Bloomfield Stadium, in Israel, this Sunday. The Brazilian scored two goals from set pieces and started the play for the first of the match, scored by Messi. Sergio Ramos, with category, also left his.

PSG dominated the match from the start. The plays were especially passing through the feet of Neymar and Messi and it was no different when the team opened the scoring.

Neymar received it in midfield and shoved the ball into the attack. She deflected midway and found Messi, who advanced, dribbled past goalkeeper Lafont and pushed into the back of the net in the 21st minute.

It was the Brazilian who started a good move in the 48th minute of the first half. He gave the ball that comb and received a hard entry from Sissoko. In the dead ball, Messi ran over the ball and left it to Neymar, who sent a perfect kick into Lafont’s angle, extending the score at 50.

Sergio Ramos in the category PSG maintained their supremacy in the second stage. Messi tried to build a move down the left side of the attack, but Andrei Girotto managed to deflect it to a corner. In the charge, the ball passed through the entire area and left for Sergio Ramos who, opportunistically, sent a heel to the empty goal. In skill, Neymar built a new good move for PSG, at 31. He scribbled in the middle of the area and played for Bernat on the left. The side arrived hitting hard, but sent the net from the outside. It was the Brazilian who started a good move at 35. He played for Messi, who threw it on the right side of the attack. The ball returned to Neymar, who dominated in the middle of the area and was brought down by Castelleto, who was then sent off by the referee. Neymar ‘rolls the ball’ on penalty and scores great goal The penalty kick was under the responsibility of Neymar. He went to the ball slowly and charged in his characteristic way, practically rolling the ball. It came out slowly and Lafont even rehearsed that he would reach the ball, but he didn’t have the reflex and the ball died in the net at 37. DATASHEET PSG 4 x 0 Nantes

Reason: French Supercup Final

Date: 07/31/2022

Place: Bloomfield Stadium in Israel

Hour: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Vitinha (PSG), Coco (NAN), Moutoussamy (NAN)

red cards: Castelletto (NAN),

goals: Messi (PSG), at 21′ of the 1st half (1-0); Neymar (PSG), at 50′ of the 1st half (2-0); Sergio Ramos (PSG), at 11′ of the 2nd half (3-0); Neymar (PSG), at 37′ of the 2nd half (4-0) PSG: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Kimpembe; Hakimi (Mukiele), Verratti (Palmeiras), Vitinha (Danilo Pereira) and Nuno Mendes (Bernat); Sarabia (Kalimuendo), Messi and Neymar. Coach: Christophe Galtier. Nantes: Lafont; Castelleto, Andrei Girotto and Pallois; Appiah (Fábio), Chirivella (Mostafa Mohamed), Sissoko and Coco (Moutoussamy); Blas; Guessand (Corchia) and Simon. Coach: Antoine Kombouaré.

Source link