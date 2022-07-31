Nubank is raffling off more than BRL 50,000

One of the biggest banks today is the Nubank. It offers a series of benefits and has great differences from traditional institutions, after all, its operation works mostly on the internet, which already makes even its proposal different from the beginning.

It is still because of this that more and more people end up adhering to the application as a way of being connected to what is most current and practical, since going to a bank today to do some simple operations is something practically unacceptable.

Especially if we take into account that decisions are being made using computers, cell phones and other devices as safely as when it was traditional to go to the branch. It is precisely in this environment that Nubank is strengthened, as it offers a lot of practicality, so it becomes advantageous.

But before digital banking simply stopped there, it continued to offer many other services and products that were extremely different from the classic market, always seeking to improve and provide benefits to its users. The fintech proposal being increasingly innovative.

The advantage of the moment is the Nubank life card that is generating vouchers, prizes, tickets and much more to customers.

Nubank life voucher

Nubank Vida is one of the most different services offered by the bank today, as it is a life insurance option for its customers and users.

And in the midst of this promotion, users are managing to earn coupons, voucherstickets to redeem products and even services within the company itself.

It is being presented in a quiz format with questions targeted to users. The company’s objective is to make the customer increasingly connected with the corporation.

Therefore, twice a month they will be making available to people some questions that, if answered correctly, will lead them to compete for the prizes. Currently they range from R$30 to R$100.

The prizes are within the platform itself, as they are vouchers to redeem Nubank services. Also as part of the promotion, the life voucher is promoting monthly raffles with values ​​between 1,000 and R$ 6,000.

Celebrate Life Event

As much as this event is already something out of this world with so many awards and voucher distributions, Nubank did not stop there. There is still one more raffle planned: “Celebre a Vida”.

This giveaway is aimed at people who participated in the entire event, both with the questions and in the sweepstakes. All of them will be competing for a final prize of R$ 50 thousand.