Orgasm Day: The 15 Best Sex Scenes in Movies | love & sex

Did you know that the first movie sex scene aired in 1933 in the movie ecstasy, directed by Gustav Machatý? And not only that – it was also the first representation of the female orgasm in cinema. The feature film does not show explicit sex scenes, but presents expressions of pleasure and orgasm of the protagonist, controversial for the time.

Over the years, the industry has increasingly introduced eroticism on the small screen and the public has given the green light to this type of production. Until movies like Fifty Shades of grey and 365 days are known precisely for the erotic and sensual scenes.

On this 31st of July, orgasm day, we have separated 15 sex scenes from the cinema for you to know, remember and, who knows, be inspired. Check out!

1 of 14 365 Days — Photo: Netflix/Karolina Grabowska 365 Days — Photo: Netflix/Karolina Grabowska

Leaving aside the narrative of the story behind 365 Days, it’s impossible not to agree that the sex scenes are really realistic, sensual and spine-tingling. The hottest sequence is definitely when Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo (Michelle Morrone) enjoy the day alone on a yacht. Where to watch: Netflix.

2 of 14 Black Swan — Photo: Disclosure Black Swan — Photo: Publicity

One of the best films of the last decade, Black Swan won over audiences due to its engaging plot and, also, a remarkable sex scene between Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis. where to watch: Star+.

3 of 14 Artificial Paradises — Photo: Disclosure Artificial Paradises — Photo: Disclosure

The Brazilian film Paraísos Artificiais tells the story of Nando (Luca Bianchi) and Érika (Nathalia Dill), who meet during a party, live an intense moment together and separate only to meet years later in Amsterdam. A scene in which Erika receives oral sex from her best friend Clara (Lívia de Bueno) is an unforgettable part of the film. Where to watch: Globoplay.

4 of 14 Nymphomaniac — Photo: Reproduction Nymphomaniac — Photo: Reproduction

When we think of the sex scene in the movies, it’s impossible not to remember the Nymphomaniac. The film’s proposal is to tell the sex life of a woman, from childhood to old age, without sparing the audience from more heated scenes. Because the feature film was too long, the director divided the project into two parts. Where to watch: Netflix and Globoplay.

5 of 14 Fifty Shades of Gray — Photo: Disclosure Fifty Shades of Gray — Photo: Disclosure

One of the most memorable scenes in Fifty Shades of Gray is definitely when Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) uses the red room for the first time. Erotic and breathtaking scenes is what we see in this scene and in all of this franchise. where to watch: Netflix.

6 of 14 Spring Breaks — Photo: Disclosure Spring Breaks — Photo: Disclosure

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson and James Franco star in a delicious threesome in a swimming pool during Spring Break. where to watch: Netflix.

Blue is the hottest color

7 of 14 Blue is the Warmest Color — Photo: Reproduction Blue is the Warmest Color — Photo: Reproduction

Seven minutes of a steamy scene between Adele (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Emma (Léa Seydoux) and, of course, the enveloping romance between the two, won the Cannes Film Festival. One gossip about the sex scene is that a lot of people say it was really for real. Will it be? Where to watch: Apple TV.

8 of 14 Love — Photo: Reproduction Love — Photo: Reproduction

If you’re looking for a 2:15 minute sex movie, you need to watch Love. The story behind it revolves around the American Murphy, who lives in Paris, and has a somewhat troubled relationship with Electra. To resolve, and spice up, this relationship, they decide to invite the neighbor on a sexual adventure. That’s where the movie catches fire! Where to watch: Telecine Play.

Brokeback Mountain’s Secret

9 of 14 The Secret of Brokeback Mountain — Photo: Reproduction Brokeback Mountain’s Secret

Brokeback Mountain has one of the most talked about scenes in 2000s cinema. Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger together deliver a hot and unforgettable sex scene. where to watch: Netflix.

10 of 14 Aquarius — Photo: Disclosure Aquarius — Photo: Publicity

We are lucky to watch a delicious sex scene starring Clara (Sonia Braga), who was going through a rough night and decided to solve her problems by having sex, so she calls a male escort recommended by a friend. where to watch: Netflix.

11 of 14 Freefall — Photo: Publicity Free Fall — Photo: Publicity

With a promising career in law enforcement and a baby on the way, Marc’s (Hanno Koffler) life seems to be on the right track, until the moment he meets Kay (Max Riemelt), and falls head over heels in love. Where to watch: Netflix.

12 of 14 Call Me By Your Name — Photo: Publicity Call Me By Your Name — Photo: Disclosure

The plot starring Thimothée Chalament gained a more explicit version of the erotic scenes. The couple’s first night of sex, which in the original cut could not be aired in its entirety for reasons of censorship, has become unforgettable in this new version. where to watch: Netflix.

Few Ashes: Salvador Dali

13 of 14 Few Ashes: Salvador Dalí — Photo: Reproduction Few Ashes: Salvador Dalí — Photo: Reproduction

Few Ashes: Salvador Dalí shows the history between the poet Federico García Lorca and the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí. Get ready to watch Robert Pattinson in an unforgettable sex scene. Where to watch: Amazon Prime.

14 of 14 On the Road — Photo: Reproduction On the road — Photo: Reproduction

Kristen Stewart shows that a threesome can be a great choice. On the road is a film that revolves around three young people who are always willing to escape the routine full of rules of their lives.