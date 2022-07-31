Palmeiras shifts focus to Libertadores: “To demand the most from us”, says Abel | palm trees

Leader of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras now shifts its focus to Libertadores and starts preparations for the game against Atlético-MG at the end of this Sunday morning.

Next Wednesday, Verdão will face Galo, at 21:30, in Belo Horizonte, in the first confrontation of the quarterfinals of the South American tournament. After the victory against Ceará, on Saturday, the coach Abel Ferreira valued the group and talked about how the position will be in search of the third South American championship (fourth title).

– The next game is a knockout. We have a very clear purpose in this competition and we are going to demand our best to do our best in the next game and then we will have the second game at home. It’s one thing at a time, now it’s time to recover the players well and prepare for this game – said Abel.

Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, against Ceará

Palmeiras faced Ceará with only two absences: Rony and Jailson. While the midfielder continues to recover from knee surgery and has no deadline to return, the striker lives the expectation of being related after an injury to his left thigh.

Lacking in the last five matches, Rony has already started transitioning at the Football Academy and still depends on physical evolution. In the absence of shirt 10, López started a sequence of two consecutive games as a starter and scored against Ceará.

– Of course, we always want to have our squad available to give us answers in the next game. We were a very competitive team, we are a team that knows what it wants, knows how to play. He has a very strong, very strong emotional control and we are going to play game by game. We were out of a competition the way it was… We took a punch without counting, from behind, but now it’s recovering the players, and being prepared for the next game.

See coach Abel Ferreira’s press conference after Palmeiras’ victory over Ceará

The quarterfinals of Libertadores between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG will be played on the 3rd, in Belo Horizonte, and 10th, in São Paulo. Verdão has the advantage of deciding at Allianz Parque this time for having closed the group stage with the best campaign.

For the Brazilian Championship, the next commitment of Abel Ferreira’s team will be against Goiás, on Sunday, the 7th, at Allianz Parque.

Commemoration of the goal by Dudu, from Palmeiras, against Ceará

